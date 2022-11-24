TV star Jon Richardson and friends help raise more than £12k for community fund set up by Chesterfield schools’ trust

The Eight Out of 10 Cats comedian – and friends - entertained 500 members of the public at a special event held at Netherthorpe School. Money raised from the comedy night will go to a community fund being set up by the school’s Trust.

Rachel Swann, a governor for the Cavendish Learning Trust’s Academy Improvement Board, said: “It was an absolutely incredible evening and Jon and his wife and comedy partner, Lucy Beaumont were fantastic. Lucy spoke about applying to be a teaching assistant and how being a parent has changed her, while Jon made everyone laugh talking about his insecurities performing in a school gym. They did the gig free of charge and brought along with them four other comedians – Alan Hudson who had the audience in stitches with his comic magic routine, Pete Selwood, Simon Lomas and Harriet Dyer with her tales of cycling on the M62!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Out initial target was £10,000 but the final total was way over £12,000. This will go towards helping families who are struggling this winter within the Cavendish Learning Trust.

Jon Richardson and friends entertained 500 members of the public at a special event held at Netherthorpe School, Chesterfield.

"We already support our families with food parcels, but the community fund will be for shopping vouchers or maybe even to cover the cost of a haircut. Having your hair cut can really improve wellbeing and, quite often, when money is tight it is one of those things that you sacrifice.”