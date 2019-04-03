Jailed Derbyshire thief told the court gallery: “Don’t cry for me. It is what I want.”

A thief who wormed his way into his victim’s home and stole her purse has been jailed.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 27 how Richard Nathan Walliss, 35, of Ecclesbourne Close, Water Lane, Wirksworth, Matlock, stole the purse from a property on Wren Park Close, at Grangewood, Chesterfield.

Pictured is Richard Walliss, 35, of Ecclesbourne Close, Water Lane, Wirksworth, Matlock, who was jailed for 26 weeks after a theft and after failing to comply with a suspended sentence imposed for three assaults, damaging a table and breaching a non-molestation order.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said Walliss knocked on the door of the victim’s property in the early hours of January 11 and told her he had come to borrow some money for a neighbour up the road.

Mr Cooper added that the victim filled a bottle of water for Walliss and after he had left the property she discovered her purse was missing with loose change and a bank card which was later used at an Esso station.

Walliss, who has previous convictions pleaded guilty to the theft.

He also admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the supervising officer.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Walliss handed himself into police after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Mr Brint added that Walliss had managed to stay out of trouble for a substantive period but he became homeless and he became addicted to illicit substances.

Magistrates also considered Walliss’s original offences which had been subject to his suspended sentence order including three counts of assault by beating and one count of damage to a table, and one count of breaching a non-molestation order.

They sentenced him to 26 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £27.60 in compensation.

As Wallis was led away he told the public gallery: “Don’t cry for me. It is what I want.”