Investigation reveals cause of Derbyshire house fire

The probe has concluded the most likely cause of the fire on Hands Road, Heanor, to be ‘accidental due to smoking materials’.

Derbyshire police closed the road after emergency crews were called to the scene just after 4.30am on Thursday, January 27.

Firefighters from Heanor, Ilkeston, Ascot Drive, and Nottinghamshire’s Eastwood and Stockhill Fire Stations attended the incident.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A joint police and fire investigation has now been completed following a property fire on Hands Road, Heanor.

The joint investigation has concluded the most likely cause of the fire to be accidental due to smoking materials.

"Crews used one aerial ladder platform, one main jet, two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire."

“Crews used one aeriel ladder platform, one main jet, two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.”

