Injured walker rescued after mountain rescue team called to incident above the Peak District’s Snake Pass

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shortly after 12.15pm on Saturday, April 27, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker above the Snake Pass.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team were deployed to assist a walker who’d taken a tumble on the moors above the A57, sustaining a chest injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Team members at base doing some equipment fettling were able to deploy to the road head in vehicle, and were rapidly with the casualty.

The hiker was helped to a waiting ambulance by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Edale MRT