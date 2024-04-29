Injured walker rescued after mountain rescue team called to incident above the Peak District’s Snake Pass

Mountain rescue volunteers were called to assist an injured walker in the Peak District – who was hospitalised after being stretchered to safety.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Apr 2024, 10:49 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 11:12 BST
Shortly after 12.15pm on Saturday, April 27, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker above the Snake Pass.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team were deployed to assist a walker who’d taken a tumble on the moors above the A57, sustaining a chest injury.

“Team members at base doing some equipment fettling were able to deploy to the road head in vehicle, and were rapidly with the casualty.

The hiker was helped to a waiting ambulance by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Edale MRTThe hiker was helped to a waiting ambulance by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Edale MRT
The hiker was helped to a waiting ambulance by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: Edale MRT

“After a medical assessment, the patient was stretchered to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital.”

