Injured horse rider taken to hospital after being brought to safety by mountain rescue team in Peak District

Volunteers helped rescue an injured horse rider in the Peak District – who was taken to hospital for treatment.

At 11.05am on Tuesday, May 28, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to assist an injured horse rider on the track above Hagg Side, near Ladybower Reservoir.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The rider, who was unfortunately thrown from her horse, had suffered a lower leg injury.

“The team were quickly on scene to administer analgesia before loading her onto a mountain rescue stretcher. They were then conveyed to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.

The injured horse rider was rescued by the Edale MRT. Credit: Edale MRT