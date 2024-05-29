Injured horse rider taken to hospital after being brought to safety by mountain rescue team in Peak District
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 11.05am on Tuesday, May 28, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to assist an injured horse rider on the track above Hagg Side, near Ladybower Reservoir.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “The rider, who was unfortunately thrown from her horse, had suffered a lower leg injury.
“The team were quickly on scene to administer analgesia before loading her onto a mountain rescue stretcher. They were then conveyed to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.
READ THIS: Man hospitalised with “life-changing injuries” after incident in Derbyshire town – with two arrests made and road closures in place
“We would like to thank our neighbouring Glossop Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance with this incident, and also the local farmer for allowing us to park at the farm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.