"I will be open again" Derbyshire shop owner speaks out after ram-raid

A Derbyshire shop owner said he will open again after his business was targeted by thieves this morning who used a stolen 4x4 to ram the shop.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of the ram-raid at the shop on Main Road, Langwith at 2.25am this morning (September 25).

Dave Hill at the shop.

A stolen red Mitsubishi L200 4x4 was used to ram the front of the Premier shop - leaving the shop front badly damaged.

Dave Hill who owns the shop said: "They didn't escape with any cash.

Once the store is safe I want my customers to know I will be open again."

Dramatic images show a Langwith shop smashed after stolen car ram-raid

A police spokesman said: "Three men have then attempted to remove a cash machine but, after being disturbed, fled the scene in a dark blue Ford Transit." The Transit van, which had also been stolen, was later found abandoned. Nobody has been arrested at this time in connection with the incident.