"I will be open again" Derbyshire shop owner speaks out after ram-raid

A Derbyshire shop owner said he will open again after his business was targeted by thieves this morning who used a stolen 4x4 to ram the shop.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of the ram-raid at the shop on Main Road, Langwith at 2.25am this morning (September 25).

Dave Hill at the shop.

Dave Hill at the shop.

A stolen red Mitsubishi L200 4x4 was used to ram the front of the Premier shop - leaving the shop front badly damaged.

Dave Hill who owns the shop said: "They didn't escape with any cash.

Once the store is safe I want my customers to know I will be open again."

Dramatic images show a Langwith shop smashed after stolen car ram-raid
A police spokesman said: "Three men have then attempted to remove a cash machine but, after being disturbed, fled the scene in a dark blue Ford Transit." The Transit van, which had also been stolen, was later found abandoned. Nobody has been arrested at this time in connection with the incident.

The shop.

The shop.