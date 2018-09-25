Dramatic images show a Derbyshire shop smashed after stolen car ram-raid

Thieves ram-raided a Derbyshire shop with a stolen 4x4 which left the front of the shop front smashed.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of the ram-raid in Main Road, Langwith at 2.25am this morning (September 25).

The shop after the raid.

A stolen red Mitsubishi L200 4x4 was used to ram the front of the Premier shop.

A police spokesman said: "Three men have then attempted to remove a cash machine but, after being disturbed, fled the scene in a dark blue Ford Transit."

The Transit van, which had also been stolen, was later found abandoned.

Nobody has been arrested at this time in connection with the incident.

If you have any information or video, in particular dash cam footage, which may assist with enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 57-250918 and the name of the officer in the case Laura East, in any correspondence.

· Facebook – send police a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

· Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

· Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

· Phone – call 101.