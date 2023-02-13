Huge blaze breaks out in Chesterfield after 100 cars catch fire on industrial estate
A major blaze has broken out in Chesterfield this morning – with a large number of cars catching fire at a scrap yard.
At 6.10am, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a scrap yard on the Armytage Industrial Estate at Station Road, Old Whittington.
Around 100 cars are on fire, with eight fire engines, a water carrier and command unit all being deployed to the scene.
Residents are being urged to keep windows and doors closed, and to avoid the area. Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that Station Road is closed in both directions between Whitting Valley Road and the A61 at Whittington Moor roundabout.
This story will be updated with any developments.