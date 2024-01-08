Houses left without electricity as power cut hits Derbyshire village
72 houses in Eckington are affected by the power cut, which was reported at around 12pm today, on Monday, January 8.
National Grid, the electricity provider responsible for the area, has explained that this is due to a fault on their low-voltage network.
Engineers are currently on the way to look into the incident and National Grid hopes that the electricity will be restored later this afternoon.
A spokesperson for National Grid said: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 12.19pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”
This comes after 1,301 properties in and around Eckington were affected by a power cut less than two weeks ago, on December 27.