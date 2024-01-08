Almost a hundred properties in Eckington are currently without electricity.

72 houses in Eckington are affected by the power cut, which was reported at around 12pm today, on Monday, January 8.

National Grid, the electricity provider responsible for the area, has explained that this is due to a fault on their low-voltage network.

Engineers are currently on the way to look into the incident and National Grid hopes that the electricity will be restored later this afternoon.

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 12.19pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”