1,301 properties in and around Eckington are affected by the power cut, which has been reported after 2pm today, on Wednesday, December 27.

National Grid , the electricity provider responsible for the area, has issued an apology, while engineers have been sent to resolve the issues.

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 2:19pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”