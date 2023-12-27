News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Hundreds of properties without electricity as power cut hits Derbyshire village

Over a thousand properties in Eckington and surrounding areas are currently left with no electricty.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:12 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

1,301 properties in and around Eckington are affected by the power cut, which has been reported after 2pm today, on Wednesday, December 27.

National Grid, the electricity provider responsible for the area, has issued an apology, while engineers have been sent to resolve the issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for National Grid said: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 2:19pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”

Related topics:National GridDerbyshire