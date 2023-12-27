Hundreds of properties without electricity as power cut hits Derbyshire village
Over a thousand properties in Eckington and surrounding areas are currently left with no electricty.
1,301 properties in and around Eckington are affected by the power cut, which has been reported after 2pm today, on Wednesday, December 27.
National Grid, the electricity provider responsible for the area, has issued an apology, while engineers have been sent to resolve the issues.
A spokesperson for National Grid said: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 2:19pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”