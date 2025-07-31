A hotel is set to close today as new owners take over the premises.

Earlier this year, management at the DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield Park, on Chesterfield Road in Batemoor, announced that they had sold the property and it would no longer be run under the Hilton brand.

Facilities remained open for a time, as options around bookings that would need to be cancelled were discussed with customers.

At the time, a spokesperson for the company confirmed that a new brand would be taking over the property, with plans to redevelop the site to reopen in 2026.

No details about the new owners have been publicly revealed as of yet.

The hotel is officially set to close today (July 31) ahead of the redevelopment works.

The closure has reignited old rumours that the hotel would be used to house asylum seekers.

Management had previously confirmed that this was not true, with no plans in place.

In the past week Sheffield City Council also quashed the rumour by confirming it had spoken to the Home Office about local concerns.

A spokesperson for the council said: “It is not true that a hotel in the Jordanthorpe area has been designated as asylum seeker accommodation. This is an online rumour.

“The information has been checked with the Home Office. They have confirmed it is not true.”

The news comes as online speculation that two more north Derbyshire hotels could be used as temporary accommodation for people awaiting asylum decisions appear to be unfounded.

The Derbyshire Times has been contacted by readers regarding rumours circulating on social media about the Ibis hotels on Lordsmill Street in Chesterfield and Tallys End in Barlborough.

The Home Office, and a representative said there were no plans for the Government to use these sites and they were not aware of any discussion related to the future of the hotels.