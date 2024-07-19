Homes evacuated and road closed in Chesterfield after “suspicious items” discovered – as police make arrest
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers carrying out a search of a property in Kingsley Avenue on Friday, July 19 discovered a number of suspicious items. The search followed an assault that took place in Derby Road at around 12.25am on Friday, July 19.
A man has been arrested in connection with the assault and remains in police custody.
Three properties have been evacuated and a cordon is in place in Kingsley Avenue, which is closed from the junction with Church Street South to the junction with Burns Road.
The evacuation and cordon have been put in place for the safety of those in the immediate area.
READ THIS: Chesterfield businessman lied and was charged with drink driving under brother’s name during moment of panic
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “At this time there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and cordon will be in place. We will update our channels as soon as further information is available.”