Homes evacuated and road closed in Chesterfield after “suspicious items” discovered – as police make arrest

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 14:50 BST
Three properties in Chesterfield have been evacuated and a road has been closed after an incident in the town.

Officers carrying out a search of a property in Kingsley Avenue on Friday, July 19 discovered a number of suspicious items. The search followed an assault that took place in Derby Road at around 12.25am on Friday, July 19.

A man has been arrested in connection with the assault and remains in police custody.

Three properties have been evacuated and a cordon is in place in Kingsley Avenue, which is closed from the junction with Church Street South to the junction with Burns Road.

A section of Kingsley Avenue is currently closed after suspicious items were discovered at an address.

The evacuation and cordon have been put in place for the safety of those in the immediate area.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “At this time there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and cordon will be in place. We will update our channels as soon as further information is available.”

