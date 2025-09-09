Hemel boss ​Allinson laments ‘average’ display at Eastbourne

Action from Saturday's draw at Eastbourne. Photo: Nicola Sears.

​Lee Allinson was disappointed with his Hemel Hempstead Town side’s display as they came away from Eastbourne Borough with a 0-0 draw last weekend.

The hosts currently sit bottom of National League South without a win, and while the Tudors maintained their top six spot they couldn’t break down their opponents.

And Allinson told the club’s media after the game that it Hemel’s performance was a little out of character.

He said: “I thought it was a very average performance from us. I was a little bit disappointed as I don’t feel like we had any control in the game.

"We looked a little bit tired and a bit leggy. Conditions were tough as it’s always windy here and it just felt like we never got a foothold in the game.

"I felt like we worked hard again and it’s great to keep a clean sheet, and another positive for me is that we’ve had three of the best chances of the game and if one of those goes in we win 1-0 and walk out of here.

"We limited them to very little but it just never felt like we had that control. We respect the point and it’s another point on the board and we move on to next week now.

"I thought the man in the middle was run by their captain today and I thought they got a lot of decisions and some little things didn’t go our way. But it was stop-start, not a game for the purists and it’s a difficult place to come but the boys are a bit disappointed because they never really got a foothold.

"The subs came on and made a brilliant impact and that’s what they’re there for a at the end of the day, and the shirts are up for grabs again.

"People will say we haven’t scored for two games but last week we looked like we could score five or six and today we’ve created three great chances and need to be more ruthless.“

So I'm not concerned about the goals. The pleasing thing for me is the clean sheets, but we’re going into a really game next week and we need to be at our real best.”

Hemel now turn their attention to the FA Cup and a home tie with Bishop’s Stortford this weekend.​