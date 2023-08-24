News you can trust since 1855
Heavy traffic building after police close road in Derbyshire town following crash

Police have shut a road in a Derbyshire town following a collision – with traffic building and the closure expected to remain in place for some time.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:51 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that the B6418 Clowne Road in Stanfree, Bolsover, is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

The road is expected to be closed for some time so people are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that heavy congestion is building in the affected area.

