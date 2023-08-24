Heavy traffic building after police close road in Derbyshire town following crash
Police have shut a road in a Derbyshire town following a collision – with traffic building and the closure expected to remain in place for some time.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that the B6418 Clowne Road in Stanfree, Bolsover, is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
The road is expected to be closed for some time so people are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that heavy congestion is building in the affected area.