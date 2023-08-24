Jonathan Byard’s partner was so traumatised that she drove onto a bridge over the A38 contemplating suicide during the year-long ordeal.

A prosecutor told Derby Crown Court how Somercotes man Byard’s controlling behaviour worsened around March 2022 – although he had been with his wife for 13 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “She describes a very much up-and-down relationship. When it was good it was very good but when bad it was really bad.

Jonathan Byard’s partner was so traumatised that she drove onto a bridge over the A38 contemplating suicide

"She was thrown through a doorway and kicked in the ribs and pushed against a wall.

"He would restrict where she could go and bombard her with texts or calls, he would comment on her weight to her friends, check her social media and emails.”

The court heard in January 2022 Byard sent a copy of his wife’s credit history to a letting agent to prevent her moving into a flat in Ripley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After she had moved out the relationship continued – however he then had a tracker installed on her phone and a listening device placed in her car.

On one occasion a man in a balaclava was seen standing outside the victim’s home and car was seen parked outside monitoring the property.

The prosecutor said: “He was aware of her movements and got others to check up on her.

"On May 19 (this year) she was in a taxi when she noticed a white BMW following the taxi.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the taxi firm rang the victim saying a “drunk gentleman” had attended asking where she had been driven to.

"On may 19 she got home at 2am and he was at her home address – he could be seen looking over the fence,” said the prosecutor.

In a victim impact statement Byard’s wife said the defendant – already in custody at HMP Nottingham – had paid “no attention whatsoever” to bail conditions not to contact her.

The court heard Byard, 41, had previous convictions for battery and harassment against another partner in 2010. Byard’s defence barrister said being in custody for three months had a “deep effect” upon him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in references he was described as a “hardworking family man broken-hearted by the failure of his marriage”.

Recorder Patrick Upward, suspending an 18-month jail term for two years, told Byard: “Your behaviour over a lengthy period was appalling.

"You treated your wife cruelly and without any care for her feelings. You controlled how and where she lived.

"In my view your behaviour goes way beyond the custody threshold. You’ve been out of trouble for a long time but you have behaved similarly to this a long time ago.”

However a probation report suggested Byard was capable of rehabilitation. He was handed 30 rehabilitation activity days, a building better relationships programme, 150 hours unpaid work and a five-year restraining order.