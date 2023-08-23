Andrew Knighton, 43, made off with two televisions a Samsung tablet, jewellery, money and bank cards during the burglary on March 22 this year.

Derby Crown Court heard his victim – an elderly widow – was horrified to wake up at 5.30am and see a bread knife at the top of the stairs. She then found all of the drawers in her spare bedroom hanging open with items discarded everywhere.

Prosecutor Daniel Scothern said there was evidence Knighton had been in the pensioner’s bedroom as she slept, as items had been taken.

Knighton was jailed for three years. Photo: Derbyshire Police

He said: “The knife was recovered and Mr Knighton’s DNA was on the handle. CCTV showed him going into the garden at 1.30am. He was seen at 3.30 pulling a shopping trolley from the garden.”

Following the break-in lkeston, Knighton broke into two more homes. On April 8 he smashed the window to a home on Aston Court – taking collectable coins, a rucksack, a hat and a notebook.

While on April 14 he broke into a house on Station Road in the town – making off with a Samsung TV and Manchester United memorabilia including shin pads signed by Bobby Charlton.

During a spate of shop thefts at Tesco the same month, Knighton stole eight joints of beef, and alcohol – often targeting the store twice in the same day.

Knighton had 13 convictions for 24 offences, the court heard. The defendant’s barrister said his client’s offending was caused by addiction to class A drugs.

Recorder Patrick Upward told Knighton his offending was serious. Speaking about the elderly burglary victim, he said: “She was vulnerable and terrified and realised the burglar was probably going around her house, passing her in the bedroom armed with a knife.

"It’s difficult to understand why, even with the pressures you were under, you could lower yourself to decide to invade an elderly lady’s home and ransack her possessions for two hours.”