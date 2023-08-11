News you can trust since 1855
Heavy traffic and disruption for Derbyshire drivers this morning after crash at junction of two busy A-roads

A collision at the crossroads connecting two Derbyshire A-roads this morning has caused heavy traffic for drivers in the area.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred on the A616 Creswell Road at Clowne.

This incident took place near the junction with the A618 Rotherham Road, causing disruption for drivers looking to access this route as well.

Heavy traffic is leading to delays in both directions for motorists this morning.

