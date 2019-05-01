Headteacher vows to raise standards at Chesterfield school found to ‘require improvement’

A headteacher at a Chesterfield primary school says staff are ‘highly committed’ to raising standards after inspectors found it ‘requires improvement’.

Ofsted inspected Barrow Hill Primary Academy, on Station Road, and rated the school as ‘requiring improvements’ in effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, outcomes for pupils and early years provision.

However, the school, which was converted into an academy in September 2016, was rated ‘good’ for personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Acting headteacher at the school, Ben Wray, said: “We are pleased that our most recent Ofsted report recognises many of the positive aspects about Barrow Hill Primary.

“Like many other schools, we have areas that we need to further develop but our staff are highly committed to improving educational standards in the school and I am confident that we will continue to build on the excellent work that has been done over the past year.

“I was proud to read the inspectors comments about our amazing children who, as always, are proud of their school and community.’

Some of the key findings were:

•The quality of teaching is not consistently good in all year groups. Some pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, do not make the progress of which they are capable;

• Teachers sometimes do not provide work that is challenging enough;

• Children’s progress in the early years is inconsistent;

• There have been significant changes in leadership and governance over the last year. The school has not improved as rapidly as it could.

However, the school was found to have strengths such as:

• Leaders are bringing about improvements in the areas in which they have focused;

• The school’s curriculum is broad and balanced;

• Many pupils progress well in writing;

• Pupils’ personal development and welfare. Pupils behave well. They are polite.