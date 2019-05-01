Chesterfield Dry Gin already making waves after scooping two international awards

Derbyshire Distillery’s Chesterfield Dry Gin has been named as runner up at the international Gin Guide Awards 2019.

The venture scooped ‘runner up’ accolades in two categories- London Dry Gin and Traditional Gin.

David Hemstock from the The Derbyshire Distillery with his Chesterfield Dry Gin.

David Hemstock, head distiller, said: “For a start-up distillery that has only been producing a modest range of gins for under 12 months, we are delighted that our Chesterfield Dry Gin was runner up in two categories.

“To have one of our gins chosen from hundreds of gins submitted from around the world is an impressive achievement and one that we are justifiably proud of.”

The judging panel for The Gin Guide Awards includes experts such as gin producers, marketers, event managers, leisure operators and mixologists.

Derbyshire Distillery is currently based in Staveley, but will be moving operations to new purpose-designed facilities at Markham Vale.

For more information and to see the range of gins on offer visit their website.

