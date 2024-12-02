​Gladiators blow three-goal lead at Morpeth

Jake Thompson netted his first Matlock goal and assisted the other two Gladiators goals.

Matlock Town blew a three-goal lead on Saturday as they ultimately drew 3-3 at Morpeth Town.​

​The Gladiators had started superbly and found themselves well in control thanks to a Montel Gibson strike and then first Gladiators goals from Jeremie Milambo and Jake Thompson.

But after the hosts had pulled one back just before the break to give them some momentum, they scored again midway through the second-half and then netted their equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time to take a point.

Matlock were dealt a blow the night before the game as loanee goalkeeper Cameron Mason was declared unavailable by his parent club, Chester FC, Myles Wright stepping in to deputise with Rogan Ravenhill still suspended.

But just before the clock struck ten minutes, Matlock went in front as Gibson attacked a cross from Thompson and he guided his header across Dan Langley and into the corner.

Morpeth then began to respond and five minutes later Will Dowling picked the ball up on the half-volley and struck a dipping shot but it was denied by the post.

Gibson almost got his second of the afternoon minutes later as he went one-on-one and struck powerfully, but a smart reflex stop from Langley pushed the ball onto the bar.

Matlock continued to show their prowess in attack and on the half hour mark Thompson pulled the ball back to Milambo who hammered the ball into the top corner.

A moment of class made it three as half-time approached as Adam Clayton took a deep free-kick quickly and Thompson took it in his stride to guide the ball into the corner.

But almost immediately, Jordan Hickey played a superb diagonal ball to Leon Gibson-Booth who crossed to Nic Bollado and he tapped in to reduce the arrears.

A moment of magic just after the interval from Hickey then gave the Highwaymen increased momentum as from nothing he struck from 25 yards into the top corner.

And at the death it was Bollado who snatched a point as he nodded in after Jeff Henderson headed into his path following a corner.