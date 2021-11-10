Firefighters to reassure residents following serious house fire in Chesterfield
Firefighters and Community Safety Officers will be providing fire safety advice and reassuring residents following a serious house fire earlier today (Wednesday, November 10).
Crews will be in the Stanforth Street area of Newbold over the next couple of days.
A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Four fire crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Clay Cross were called to attend the fire just after 5am today.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service just before 5.10am to reports of a serious house fire in Sanforth Street, Newbold.
“Officers are in attendance supporting fire crews as they carry out a fire investigation to determine the cause of the fire.”
No further information is currently available.
