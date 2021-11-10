Pictures and video from scene of ‘serious’ house fire in Chesterfield as investigations carried out
There has been what emergency services call a ‘serious’ house fire in Chesterfield.
‘Serious’ house fire in Chesterfield
Last updated: Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 11:55
‘I hope all got out with no injuries'
As investigations continue at the scene, people have told of their shock at the incident and said they hope nobody has been hurt.
One woman said she ‘realised it was something big’ when she heard ‘all the sirens’ and flashing lights from the emergency services.
Another woman said: “I hope all got out of the house with no injuries. Material things can be replaced.”
A couple more pictures from the scene by our photographer Brian Eyre
Video from the scene by our reporter Tom Hardwick
No word on any injuries
At this stage there is no word on any injuries from the emergency services.
Pictures from the scene by our photographer Brian Eyre
Police statement
Within the last few minutes, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service just before 5.10am to reports of a serious house fire in Sanforth Street, Newbold.
“Officers are in attendance supporting fire crews as they carry out a fire investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
“No further information is available at this time.”
Fire service statement
Shortly after 8.30am, a spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters remain at the scene of a serious house fire on Sanforth Street, Newbold.
“Four fire crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Clay Cross were called to attend the fire just after 5am.
“People are being asked to avoid the area while the incident and investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
“No further information is currently available.”