Firefighters tackle one hectare forest and moorland fire at Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District

Firefighters are tackling a fire near Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District National Park.

By Julia Rodgerson
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:30 pm
A spokeswoman for Derbyshire fire and rescue service said crews were called to attend a fire affecting approximately one hectare of forest and moorland at Win Hill Edge, in Bamford at around 4pm.

Six fire appliances, a water carrier and moorland equipment are in attendance.

Severn Trent Water, which owns the historic body of water, has taken to social media advising people to stay away from the area.

A statement on Ladybower Reservoir's Facebook page reads: "Site closed until further notice due to wildfire. We are working with the police and fire service, please stay away from the site and car parks."

No further information is currently available.

