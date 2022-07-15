Firefighters' plea to public after surge in Derbyshire wildfires sparked by tinder dry vegetation

Derbyshire Fire And Rescue Service said that in the last seven days they have been called out to tackle 66 fires in the open.

A spokesperson added: “On average between April and September this weekly figure is normally 28 - that's a 135% increase!

“High Temperatures equal tinder dry grass and vegetation.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters have seen a surge in wildfires, like this one they tackled in Shirebrook

They urged members of the public to discard their rubbish responsibly, not to barbecue in open spaces and not to start fires.

The warning follows the sudden rise in blazes they have to tackle – with many of them being started deliberately.

Residents have reported fires being set on waste ground off Goytside Road, Brampton – close to the Morrisons Supermarket on Chatsworth Road.