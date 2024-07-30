Firefighters from Chesterfield called to scene of house fire in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:47 BST
A house fire has seen crews from across Derbyshire called to the scene this morning – including firefighters from Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) are currently dealing with a house fire on Booth Street, Alvaston.

A DFRS spokesperson said that crews from Kingsway, Nottingham Road and Long Eaton were on the scene – along with firefighters from Chesterfield and their aerial ladder platform. A crew from Castle Donington in Leicestershire were also called to the incident.

They added: “We were called at 9.18am. No further information is available.”

