Firefighters from Chesterfield called to scene of house fire in Derbyshire
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A house fire has seen crews from across Derbyshire called to the scene this morning – including firefighters from Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) are currently dealing with a house fire on Booth Street, Alvaston.
A DFRS spokesperson said that crews from Kingsway, Nottingham Road and Long Eaton were on the scene – along with firefighters from Chesterfield and their aerial ladder platform. A crew from Castle Donington in Leicestershire were also called to the incident.
They added: “We were called at 9.18am. No further information is available.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.