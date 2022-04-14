Firearms police raid homes and close busy road through Derbyshire village after 'threats to kill'

The A6007 was closed while police executed the warrants in Loscoe, in the Amber Valley.

Derbyshire Constabulary has reassured residents there is no threat to the general public in relation to the incident.

A force spokesperson said: “Firearms officers conducted two warrants in Loscoe this morning (14 April).

Police firearms officers raided two homes in Loscoe this morning and arrested a man on suspicion of ‘threats to kill’. Image: Google Maps.

“Two addresses on the A6007, High Street, were searched and a man in is his 30s was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.

"He remains in police custody at this time.

“The road was closed for a short while in order to allow for the safe execution of the warrants.