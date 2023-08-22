News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Fire service urge residents to keep their windows and doors closed as four crews tackle blaze on M1 in Derbyshire

A tanker has caught fire on the M1 in Derbyshire – with fire crews warning nearby residents to close their doors and windows.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are tackling a tanker fire along the M1 southbound in Derbyshire, between J29 and J28.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We currently have four fire engines, two water carriers and a foam unit dealing with a vehicle fire on the M1 southbound.

READ THIS: You're not really from Chesterfield if you haven't done most of these things

“The road is closed in both directions. There is a large smoke plume in the area. Local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut.”

Related topics:Fire serviceDerbyshireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue ServiceChesterfield