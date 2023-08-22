Fire service urge residents to keep their windows and doors closed as four crews tackle blaze on M1 in Derbyshire
A tanker has caught fire on the M1 in Derbyshire – with fire crews warning nearby residents to close their doors and windows.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are tackling a tanker fire along the M1 southbound in Derbyshire, between J29 and J28.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We currently have four fire engines, two water carriers and a foam unit dealing with a vehicle fire on the M1 southbound.
“The road is closed in both directions. There is a large smoke plume in the area. Local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut.”