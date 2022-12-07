The money-saving 'hack' which involves using tea lights to heat up terracotta plant pots has been sweeping social media as people look for cheaper ways to heat homes. But fire chiefs have now blasted the 'dangerous' trend after 50 people were evacuated from a blaze in Derby.

Three crews were called to attend the fire at 7.25pm to the fourth floor property while the owner was out. An investigation has found the fire was caused by the failure of a makeshift heater, which used tea lights to heat up terracotta pots.

Content creators have been posting instructional videos on the popular social media app claiming they are a cheap way to heat homes. Some of the viral videos have racked up more than 15 million views, with users vowing the hack can save money on household energy bills. But experts have criticised their effectiveness while fire services across the country have strongly warned against their use.

Station manager Barclay Masterson, of Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Although these hacks may look like a good way to save money on heating bills, they are very dangerous and we would urge people not to follow the videos posted online. Luckily, in this instance, the occupiers witnessed the failure of the homemade device and evacuated the flat safely before calling 999.

"But it could have been very different, and I would therefore like to remind everyone of the dangers that DIY heaters pose. Candles and tea lights increase the risk of fire in your home and should not be used for anything other than their intended purpose.