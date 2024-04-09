Fire service issues update on blaze that tragically claimed two lives in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were alerted to a fire on Staunton Close at 2.44am on Sunday, April 7 – after a 999 call from a neighbour who could hear a smoke alarm sounding.

Tragically, a 65-year-old female and a 31-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been named as Sarita Garcia-Perez and her son Sancho Garcia-Bolsover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One further occupant had escaped the property when fire crews arrived.

The fire broke out at an address on Staunton Close.

The joint investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing today, after delays due to the structural integrity of the property and the safety of those entering the property for investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting incident number 141 of April 7, using one of the following methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101