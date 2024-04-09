Fire service issues update on blaze that tragically claimed two lives in Chesterfield
Emergency services were alerted to a fire on Staunton Close at 2.44am on Sunday, April 7 – after a 999 call from a neighbour who could hear a smoke alarm sounding.
Tragically, a 65-year-old female and a 31-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been named as Sarita Garcia-Perez and her son Sancho Garcia-Bolsover.
One further occupant had escaped the property when fire crews arrived.
The joint investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing today, after delays due to the structural integrity of the property and the safety of those entering the property for investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting incident number 141 of April 7, using one of the following methods.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
