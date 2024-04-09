Elderly woman left ‘wishing she had been killed’ after being run over by speeding Derbyshire driver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Dean was behind the wheel of his Ford Fiesta, which also had faulty brakes, when he collided with the 78-year-old woman as she went to cross Fields Farm Road in Long Eaton.

She suffered broken legs, a broken wrist and a broken jaw. The victim was also left with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain after the collision.

She spent a month at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham before having to be moved to a care home for a month as she recuperated. Now, three years after the collision on March 4 2021, she is still unable to do many of the things she once enjoyed.

Neil Dean was jailed after appearing at court on Friday, April 5.

Explaining how the incident had impacted her life, she said: “I have had cancer and it wasn’t as bad as this. It has been totally demoralising for me and at times in hospital I had wished that I had been killed in the incident as I totally lost my independence and was in so much pain as a result of this.

“This incident seems to have finished my life for me because I can’t do the things I want to do anymore. I feel utterly depressed and fed up with the situation. It still hurts me to walk and I still can’t get very far because of it.

“I have been told that I will not recover any further than I already have. I have always had a lot of confidence and since this happened, I don’t feel like I have the same fight or drive I used to get up and carry on.

“I felt sorry for the man at first, however, I now just feel angry because I thought I would just recover from two broken legs and be back on my feet. I now know that is never going to happen.”

Investigations by the force’s Serious Collision Unit found Dean had been travelling between 57mph and 59mph just before the collision – with witnesses telling officers that they had seen him driving erratically and at speed.

During an interview, he told police that he was taking his Ford Fiesta for an MOT at the time of the collision – and explained how the previous evening he had noticed the ABS light come on in his car, but said he was not aware of any other issues with the brakes.

As Dean saw the woman step into the road he slammed on the brakes but began to skid as a result of the serious defects in the car’s brakes – as well as the excess speed. Dean was subsequently charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 37-year-old, of Laurel Crescent, Long Eaton, denied the offence but was found guilty after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court. He appeared at the same court on Friday, April 5 – where he was jailed for two years and four months.

PC Joshua Lowe, who led the investigation, said: “Dean’s driving on this day fell well below the standards of an experienced and competent driver.

“The fault with the car would have been obvious when driving off and not least because of the warning light that illuminated. For him to drive at almost 60mph on a 40mph road in a defective car was not only irresponsible but it was also incredibly dangerous.

“The victim in this case was simply crossing the road but didn’t stand a chance of avoiding Dean’s car. Her injuries were very severe and have changed her life in many ways.

“While she is now at home, even three years on she is still dealing with the consequences of this collision. It has affected every aspect of her life and my thoughts continue to be with her.