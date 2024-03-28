Fire service issue update on lorry blaze that caused major disruption along M1 in Derbyshire
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a lorry fire on the M1 Northbound between junctions 29 and 29a at 5.08am this morning.
Fire crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Bolsover, supported by a water carrier from Buxton, attended the incident alongside crews Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “The driver of the lorry was out of the vehicle upon the arrival of fire crews. Four breathing apparatus and two hose reels jets were used at the height of the fire, which involved the rear trailer of the lorry.
“Colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary and National Highways also attended the incident.
“A stop message was received shortly before 8.30am and the scene was handed into the care of National Highways.”
Lane closures were in effect following the fire, with heavy congestion impacting drivers along the M1 – but the incident has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
