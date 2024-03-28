Fire service issue update on lorry blaze that caused major disruption along M1 in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a lorry fire on the M1 Northbound between junctions 29 and 29a at 5.08am this morning.

Fire crews from Chesterfield, Staveley and Bolsover, supported by a water carrier from Buxton, attended the incident alongside crews Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A DFRS spokesperson said: “The driver of the lorry was out of the vehicle upon the arrival of fire crews. Four breathing apparatus and two hose reels jets were used at the height of the fire, which involved the rear trailer of the lorry.

The incident caused significant delays on the M1 today. Credit: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

“Colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary and National Highways also attended the incident.

“A stop message was received shortly before 8.30am and the scene was handed into the care of National Highways.”