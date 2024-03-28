Chesterfield residents urged not to be alarmed amid fire service training exercise involving several crews and artificial smoke

A fire service training exercise is underway in Chesterfield – with residents urged not to be alarmed by artificial smoke.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2024, 11:54 GMT
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) are currently staging a training exercise at a disused building in Brimington.

Residents were advised that the exercise would also involved the use of artificial smoke – and were urged not to be concerned if they spotted fire crews in the vicinity.

A DFRS spokesperson added: “Please don’t be alarmed if you see a number of service vehicles in the area.”

