Council confirms closure of Chesterfield Coach Station toilets from next week
The public toilets at Chesterfield Coach Station are set to close from next week.
Chesterfield Borough Council (CBC) has announced that the toilet facility at Chesterfield Coach Station will be closed from Tuesday, April 2.
CBC added that alternative public toilets are available in the Pavements Shopping Centre and Vicar Lane.
Residents can find a full list of public toilets on the CBC website here.
