Fire service issue update on crash near Chesterfield – after occupant left trapped in van

A collision along a busy route outside Chesterfield has caused disruption for drivers this afternoon – with fire crews freeing an individual from a van.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th May 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:59 BST

At 12.11pm this afternoon, fire crews from Staveley were deployed to the scene of an accident on Hall Lane at Barrow Hill.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This was one van, off the road, with one occupant trapped.

“Firefighters assisted the occupant out of the vehicle, who attended hospital for a precautionary check. Incident left with Derbyshire Police.”

The route is reported to still be partially blocked.The route is reported to still be partially blocked.
The route is reported to still be partially blocked.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that Hall Lane still partially blocked in both directions due to recovery work between the Barrow Hill turn off and the A6192, which connects Staveley and Markham Vale.

