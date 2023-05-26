Fire service issue update on crash near Chesterfield – after occupant left trapped in van
At 12.11pm this afternoon, fire crews from Staveley were deployed to the scene of an accident on Hall Lane at Barrow Hill.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This was one van, off the road, with one occupant trapped.
“Firefighters assisted the occupant out of the vehicle, who attended hospital for a precautionary check. Incident left with Derbyshire Police.”
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that Hall Lane still partially blocked in both directions due to recovery work between the Barrow Hill turn off and the A6192, which connects Staveley and Markham Vale.