At 12.11pm this afternoon, fire crews from Staveley were deployed to the scene of an accident on Hall Lane at Barrow Hill.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This was one van, off the road, with one occupant trapped.

“Firefighters assisted the occupant out of the vehicle, who attended hospital for a precautionary check. Incident left with Derbyshire Police.”

The route is reported to still be partially blocked.