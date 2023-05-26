A61 in Chesterfield reopens after police incident
Police were called to a report of a burglary in progress at Vibe nightclub in Holywell Street, Chesterfield, just after 5.35am.
What happened next remains unclear but a man, who was seen in the area at the time of the incident, suffered serious injuries after falling onto the A61.
The northbound side of road was closed throughout the day to allow emergency services to work on site.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
“The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct – in line with national procedure when an incident of this nature occurs.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the two incidents and the A61 has been reopened.”