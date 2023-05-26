News you can trust since 1855
A61 in Chesterfield reopens after police incident

Police have reopened the A61 in Chesterfield for rush hour traffic following an incident early this morning which remains under investigation.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 26th May 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to a report of a burglary in progress at Vibe nightclub in Holywell Street, Chesterfield, just after 5.35am.

What happened next remains unclear but a man, who was seen in the area at the time of the incident, suffered serious injuries after falling onto the A61.

The northbound side of road was closed throughout the day to allow emergency services to work on site.

Police cars seen earlier on the northbound carriageway of the A61, which has now reopened.Police cars seen earlier on the northbound carriageway of the A61, which has now reopened.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct – in line with national procedure when an incident of this nature occurs.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the two incidents and the A61 has been reopened.”

