Fire service issue update on blaze that closed busy Derbyshire route – as investigation into incident launches
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed that the fire involving a commercial premises on Taylor Lane in Loscoe was extinguished at 7.48am this morning.
A section of the A6007 High Street was closed yesterday by police, between Loscoe Grange and Taylor Lane, while fire crews fought the blaze – but this has since been reopened.
A joint police and fire investigation is due to commence today.
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson added: “Our household waste recycling centre at Loscoe is open. We're expecting it will be busier than usual today as the road outside was closed for a time yesterday due to a fire nearby.
“If it's possible to delay your visit then please do so to avoid potential queues. Thank you.”
