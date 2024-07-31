Fire service issue update on blaze that closed busy Derbyshire route – as investigation into incident launches

By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Jul 2024, 12:01 BST
An investigation into a Derbyshire blaze has been launched by the fire service and police today.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed that the fire involving a commercial premises on Taylor Lane in Loscoe was extinguished at 7.48am this morning.

A section of the A6007 High Street was closed yesterday by police, between Loscoe Grange and Taylor Lane, while fire crews fought the blaze – but this has since been reopened.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun today. Credit: Derbyshire County Council

A joint police and fire investigation is due to commence today.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson added: “Our household waste recycling centre at Loscoe is open. We're expecting it will be busier than usual today as the road outside was closed for a time yesterday due to a fire nearby.

“If it's possible to delay your visit then please do so to avoid potential queues. Thank you.”

