Fire service issue update as cause of blaze at Derbyshire’s McArthurGlen Designer Outlet revealed

Emergency services were called to a fire at the shopping centre, situated on Mansfield Road in South Normanton, at around 5.30pm on November 23.

Firefighters from Alfreton, Chesterfield, Clay Cross and Nottinghamshire’s Ashfield Station, supported by an aerial ladder platform and water carrier, attended the incident.

No-one was injured in the shopping centre blaze, which is believed to have been caused by an “accidental electrical” issue.

A fire at Derbyshire's McArthurGlen Designer Outlet on Tuesday is believed to have been caused by an "accidental electrical" issue

A full statement issued by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday night read: “At 17.35 hours on Tuesday 23 November, Firefighters were called to attend a fire at the rear of a retail unit at East Midlands Designer Outlet.

"Four Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the premise and extinguishing the fire which had spread to the roof space. Two adjoining retail units affected by smoke were ventilated by fire crews using two large positive pressure ventilation fans.

“The onsite management team evacuated the shopping outlet, ensuring everyone was safe. No one was injured.

“The fire is now out and Firefighters remain on scene clearing smoke using ventilation fans.

“A fire investigation has determined that the most likely cause of the fire was accidental electrical.

“The incident will be handed back into the care of the site management company later this evening.”

Reports suggest the fire broke out in a small retail unit containing three shops, away from the main shopping centre.

Speaking from the scene, Station Manager Ian Snodgrass said: “The on-site management team were quick to act and safely evacuated everyone to a place of safety.

“I expect the three affected shops will remain closed for a couple of days. However, thanks to the swift actions of the fire crews attending who prevented the fire from spreading to the rest of the outlet, it is expected East Midlands Designer Outlet will be re-open for business as usual tomorrow morning (November 24).”