Firefighters called to Derbyshire's McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service said more than 25 firefighters were called to a blaze at East Midlands Designer Outlet.

A spokesman said a call came in at 5.35pm to a fire at the South Normanton shopping centre, which is open until 8pm on weeknights.

At its height, the spokesman said, about 30 firefighters were in attendance, with two appliances from Kirkby’s Ashfield fire station, two from Alfreton and one from Chesterfield sent to the scene, alongside a water carrier from Clay Cross and aerial ladder platform from Chesterfield.

Shortly before 8pm the spokesman said the incident was under control and the firefighting operation had been scaled back to just two appliances.

People on Facebook reported that the McArthur Glen centre had been evacuated, while cars arriving had been turned away.