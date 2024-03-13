Fire service issue update after crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross called to fatal chemical incident

Derbyshire’s Fire Service has issued an update on the chemical incident that saw a man pass away in Chesterfield yesterday.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Mar 2024, 16:08 GMT
Firefighters were called to a chemical incident at a property on Harehill Road, Chesterfield, at 3.49pm on Tuesday, March 12.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said: “Fire crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross attended the incident, alongside colleagues from Derbyshire Constabulary and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The incident occurred on Harehill Road.

“A man was rescued from the property but sadly later confirmed deceased at the scene. The incident has been left with police.”

Police confirmed a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were concerns about a chemical risk at the address and specially trained officers attended to ensure the scene was made safe, however officers said there was no wider risk to the public.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Harehill Road was closed to traffic, with a police road block preventing vehicles travelling beyond its junction with Harperhill Close

