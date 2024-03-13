Fire service issue update after crews from Chesterfield and Clay Cross called to fatal chemical incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters were called to a chemical incident at a property on Harehill Road, Chesterfield, at 3.49pm on Tuesday, March 12.

The incident occurred on Harehill Road.

“A man was rescued from the property but sadly later confirmed deceased at the scene. The incident has been left with police.”

Police confirmed a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were concerns about a chemical risk at the address and specially trained officers attended to ensure the scene was made safe, however officers said there was no wider risk to the public.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner.