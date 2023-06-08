Fire in Derbyshire town closes rail line – impacting passengers travelling from Chesterfield and Sheffield towards Manchester and Liverpool
East Midlands Railway (EMR) have confirmed that a fire has broken out next to the track at New Mills. The blaze, between Sheffield and Stockport, is disrupting trains on their Liverpool – Nottingham – Norwich route, which also call at Chesterfield and Alfreton.
An EMR spokesperson said: “Emergency services are on site and managing the situation. Trains running through the area in both directions between Sheffield and Stockport are currently unable to run.“At present we do not currently know when the problem will be fixed. As soon as the problem is fixed our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.
“We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you. We appreciate your patience whilst we do this.”
READ THIS: Chesterfield driver arrested after telling police he had “taken drugs in the last 24 hours” – but was “okay to drive”
Northern have also reported that services on the Hope Valley route – calling at Edale, Hathersage, Hope and Bamford, are unable to run between Sheffield and New Mills Central in both directions.