Chesterfield driver arrested after telling police he had “taken drugs in the last 24 hours” – but was “okay to drive”
A Chesterfield motorist who admitted to taking drugs in the last 24 hours – but assured police he was “okay to drive” – was arrested by officers.
On Thursday, June 8, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Chesterfield.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Stop-check on a vehicle linked to local criminality and driver states that he had taken cannabis and cocaine in the last 24 hours, but he’s okay to drive.
“Once again the drug wipe disagrees and the driver finds himself arrested and en-route to custody.”