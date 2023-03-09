Fire crews forced to cut casualty out of car after crash on busy route in Derbyshire town
A casualty was cut from their car by firefighters after a collision in a Derbyshire town.
Just before 10.10pm yesterday, fire crews from Ilkeston and their Nottinghamshire counterparts Eastwood were called to attend a road traffic collision on Rutland Street, Ilkeston.
Firefighters arrived at the scene of the crash, and were forced to extricate a casualty from a vehicle involved in the collision.
The scene was then made safe by the crews – who urged drivers to “stay safe and drive to arrive.”