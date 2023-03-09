News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fire crews forced to cut casualty out of car after crash on busy route in Derbyshire town

A casualty was cut from their car by firefighters after a collision in a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Just before 10.10pm yesterday, fire crews from Ilkeston and their Nottinghamshire counterparts Eastwood were called to attend a road traffic collision on Rutland Street, Ilkeston.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the crash, and were forced to extricate a casualty from a vehicle involved in the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Derbyshire child rapist jailed for 17 years after accidentally admitting crime to his victim online

The collision occurred on Rutland Street.
The collision occurred on Rutland Street.
The collision occurred on Rutland Street.
Most Popular

The scene was then made safe by the crews – who urged drivers to “stay safe and drive to arrive.”

DerbyshireIlkestonNottinghamshireEastwood