Derbyshire child rapist jailed for 17 years after accidentally admitting crime to his victim online

Hugo De Sousa of Havelock Road, Derby, pleaded guilty to the rape and sexual assault of a child – along with making and distributing indecent images of children.

The 46-year-old was jailed for 17 years, and must also serve an additional five years on an extended licence – meaning he will not be eligible to apply for parole until two thirds of the way through his sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was brought to court after one of his victims reported how De Sousa had raped and sexually abused her as a child.

De Sousa may be deported after his release from prison.

Having heard that he had been convicted of an uploading indecent images of children to the internet in 2021, the woman decided to set up a fake profile online to try and get him to admit what he had done to her.

Using the fake profile and name, she befriended him on a forum, and he eventually admitted how he had raped a child in the past without realising that person was actually the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this point she felt she had the strength and confidence to report how he had forced her to have sex with him, and sexually assaulted her.

In her statement to police, the victim told officers how it had affected her schooling, that she still suffers from nightmares and has difficulty sleeping, as well as recurrent thoughts about what happened.

De Sousa was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday, March 1. As well as the jail term, he will be on the sex offender register for life and subject to a lifetime sexual harm prevention order. He will also be liable to deportation on his release from prison.

Detective Constable Hayley Beautyman, who was one of the officers involved in the investigation, said: “Hugo De Sousa subjected a child to sexual abuse, and he has quite rightly been jailed for his despicable actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2021 De Sousa was convicted of various offences in relation to indecent images of children and from that date through proactive investigation and policing, it was found that he had continued to fuel his obsession with such material. It was because of these investigations that the victim found she had enough courage to come forward and report her ordeal.

“I would especially like to thank the victim in being brave enough to come forward and report this and to urge other victims of abuse to come forward.

“We have specialist officers committed to targeting serious sexual offences and abuse. We will treat any reports or information you have very seriously, sensitively and with support through the process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you or someone you know has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence please reach out for help and support.

You can report online via the rape and sexual assault reporting tool on the Derbyshire Police website here – whether it is something that has happened to you, or to someone else.