Police appeal for witnesses after pair of criminals target shop in Derbyshire town

At 7.45pm on Monday, March 6, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary at the Co-op shop in Hartington Road, Dronfield.

Two men were seen leaving the shop with several items – without paying for them.

The men then headed towards Snake Hill Crescent and were spotted getting into a silver Volkswagen Polo.

The incident took place earlier this week.

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

The force can be contacted using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*139340:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101