Police appeal for witnesses after pair of criminals target shop in Derbyshire town
Officers are urging the public to help their investigation after a burglary at a store in a Derbyshire town.
At 7.45pm on Monday, March 6, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary at the Co-op shop in Hartington Road, Dronfield.
Two men were seen leaving the shop with several items – without paying for them.
The men then headed towards Snake Hill Crescent and were spotted getting into a silver Volkswagen Polo.
Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
The force can be contacted using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23*139340:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.