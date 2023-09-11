Fire crews descend on Chesterfield street after blaze breaks out in flat
Firefighters were deployed to the scene of a blaze at a Chesterfield flat this weekend.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews from Chesterfield and Staveley were called to an incident on Chelmsford Way in Barrow Hill, shortly before 1.00pm on Saturday, September 9.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and were met with a blaze that had broken out at a flat on Chelmsford Way.
Crews entered the address and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.