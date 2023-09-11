News you can trust since 1855
Fire crews descend on Chesterfield street after blaze breaks out in flat

Firefighters were deployed to the scene of a blaze at a Chesterfield flat this weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
Fire crews from Chesterfield and Staveley were called to an incident on Chelmsford Way in Barrow Hill, shortly before 1.00pm on Saturday, September 9.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were met with a blaze that had broken out at a flat on Chelmsford Way.

Crews entered the address and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

