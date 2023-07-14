Fire crews called to crash involving three vehicles in Derbyshire town
Firefighters were deployed to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in a Derbyshire town this afternoon.
At 2.20pm today, crews from Matlock Fire Station and Wirksworth Fire Station were called to a road traffic collision in Matlock.
The crash occurred along Wellington Street, close to the town centre, and involved three vehicles.
Fire crews made the scene safe and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one casualty was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service.