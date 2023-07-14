News you can trust since 1855
Fire crews called to crash involving three vehicles in Derbyshire town

Firefighters were deployed to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in a Derbyshire town this afternoon.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read

At 2.20pm today, crews from Matlock Fire Station and Wirksworth Fire Station were called to a road traffic collision in Matlock.

The crash occurred along Wellington Street, close to the town centre, and involved three vehicles.

The collision took place along Wellington Street.The collision took place along Wellington Street.
Fire crews made the scene safe and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one casualty was treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service.

