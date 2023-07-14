Armed police descend on Derbyshire town centre and arrest man “linked to serious incident”

News you can trust since 1855
A man “linked to a serious incident” in a Derbyshire town was taken into custody by armed police.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read

On Wednesday, July 12, officers from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “A suspect, identified as being linked to a serious incident in Long Eaton last week, was sighted in the town centre by a local beat officer.

“Due to the nature of the incident assistance was provided by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit to safely apprehend the male.

Two units combined to bring the male into custody.
“Armed officers deployed on the Market Place in Long Eaton shortly after and swiftly detained and arrested the male. A weapon and items linked to drug supply were recovered. The investigation is ongoing.”