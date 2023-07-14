Armed police descend on Derbyshire town centre and arrest man “linked to serious incident”

On Wednesday, July 12, officers from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man.

In a Facebook post, an SNT spokesperson said: “A suspect, identified as being linked to a serious incident in Long Eaton last week, was sighted in the town centre by a local beat officer.

“Due to the nature of the incident assistance was provided by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit to safely apprehend the male.

Two units combined to bring the male into custody.