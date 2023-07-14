News you can trust since 1855
Man jailed after stealing handbag from car outside Chesterfield café

Police pounced to arrest the man just after midnight on July 10 and within 48 hours he was put behind bars for three months.
By Oliver McManus
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST
The theft took place outside El Cafe Verde

Officers were called to reports that a handbag had been stolen from a car outside El Cafe Verde in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, at around 8am on Sunday, July 9.

Images circulated on social media of the man involved in the incident and, just after midnight the following day, he was arrested in Chesterfield town centre having been identified from CCTV footage.

John Holmes, 52 and of no fixed abode, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle and remanded in police custody.

He subsequently appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. He was also ordered to pay £120 in compensation.