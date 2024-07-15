Fire crews called to blaze at park in Derbyshire town – caused by “illegal dumping” of rubbish

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:25 BST
Firefighters were deployed to a blaze at a Derbyshire park at the weekend – caused by illegally dumped rubbish.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 14, firefighters from Heanor Fire Station responded to a blaze in Shipley Country Park, Heanor.

A spokesperson for the station said the fire was “caused by illegal dumping”, and added: “Our crews swiftly extinguished the blaze using one high-pressure jet.

“It's disheartening to see such irresponsible behaviour in our public parks. As the weather gets warmer and dryer, please be extra-mindful and considerate to prevent such incidents.

“Let's keep our parks clean and safe for everyone.”

