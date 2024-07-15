Fire crews called to blaze at park in Derbyshire town – caused by “illegal dumping” of rubbish
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the early hours of Sunday, July 14, firefighters from Heanor Fire Station responded to a blaze in Shipley Country Park, Heanor.
A spokesperson for the station said the fire was “caused by illegal dumping”, and added: “Our crews swiftly extinguished the blaze using one high-pressure jet.
“It's disheartening to see such irresponsible behaviour in our public parks. As the weather gets warmer and dryer, please be extra-mindful and considerate to prevent such incidents.
“Let's keep our parks clean and safe for everyone.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.