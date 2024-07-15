Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were deployed to a blaze at a Derbyshire park at the weekend – caused by illegally dumped rubbish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of Sunday, July 14, firefighters from Heanor Fire Station responded to a blaze in Shipley Country Park, Heanor.

A spokesperson for the station said the fire was “caused by illegal dumping”, and added: “Our crews swiftly extinguished the blaze using one high-pressure jet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's disheartening to see such irresponsible behaviour in our public parks. As the weather gets warmer and dryer, please be extra-mindful and considerate to prevent such incidents.

“Let's keep our parks clean and safe for everyone.”