Derbyshire police unveil latest weapon against rural crime - a police TRACTOR

A police force has unveiled its latest weapon against tackling rural crime – a TRACTOR complete with flashing blue lights.

Derbyshire Police is using the farmyard machinery, which also features blue and yellow livery, as part of their initiative against countryside crime.

The force hopes the 'police tractor' will help deter criminals by using it as an 'engagement tool' at local shows and events.

And with a top speed of only around 25mph, officers have moved to reassure the public they won't be used for any police chases.

Sergeant Chris Wilkinson said: “Whilst the tractor won’t be ploughing through streets on a police chase, or transporting people to ‘cow-study’, it’s already been a huge hit for the summer shows.

“This gives us the opportunity to talk to members of the farming and countryside community about how to protect their properties and how we can help.

"We’ve also been talking to the general public about respecting their surroundings and keeping safe whilst out and about."

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team - which tackles rural, wildlife and heritage crime – has been loaned the Valtra tractor by local dealership B&B Tractors.

But some have accused the force of wasting time and resources on a 'flashy gimmick' and a 'PR stunt'.

After asking members of the public to come up with a name for the tractor, some took to social media to express their dismay instead.

One person commented: "Good to see the tax payers money going to tackling crime......oh wait, it's going on Farmer Freds show run."

Another added "Nothing more than a flashy gimmick" and a third wrote: "Not sure what this or how it would help."

One web user said: "I know its been loaned but this will still surely cost money to run and just looks like a pointless PR stunt to me."

Others were more complimentary, however, with one saying: "Spotted it driving through Staveley 3/4 weeks ago. Looked fab, my 11 year old was amazed!"

Another put: "Great initiative with the police tractor for community engagement."

One commented: "Looks good, a great idea. For those moaning, why do you come on here? And it's been loaned by a supplier - as it clearly states."